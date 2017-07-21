In pictures: The UK's biggest second-hand fails revealed

A photo competition has revealed the nation’s biggest fails when buying products second hand, from tiny fancy dress costumes to oversized giraffes.

New research by online phone specialist, Envirofone, revealed that 81% of Brits now consider buying products second hand, with 96% expecting their purchase to look like the photo advertised. However, for some unlucky customers, buying second-hand doesn’t always pay off. People from across the country were asked to submit photos of their funniest second hand fails for the chance to win a refurbished iPhone 7, and the results were interesting to say the least. From a collection of roosters to a table without legs, entrants didn’t always get what they bargained for, as these photos show!