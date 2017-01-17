Lotto jackpot rises to £12.2million after nobody wins top prize

There will be an estimated £12.2 million jackpot in tomorrow’s National Lottery draw after nobody scooped Saturday’s top prize.

The winning numbers were 21, 54, 36, 53, 14, 19 and the bonus number was 33.

Set of balls eight and draw machine Merlin were used, Camelot said.

No-one matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball, but 64 ticketholders matched five out of six balls, winning £1,371 each.

There were 3,804 ticketholders who matched four numbers, each winning £148, and 97,078 who matched three balls, winning £25.

Nobody matched all five numbers in the Lotto HotPicks.

One person won the £500,000 Thunderball top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 12, 34, 13, 31, 18 and the Thunderball number was 04.