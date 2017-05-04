Police muck in to help clear up mess at busy junction

Here’s proof police officers really are ready and willing to muck in when it matters...

Officers were forced to pitch in when a major Fylde coast road was closed for more than an hour after a trailer carrying farm waste overturned.

The vehicle spilled its rather unpleasant load at the junction of Fleetwood Road and Garstang New Road at Windy Harbour, the main route between Poulton and the M55 at around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

The eastbound side of the road was closed as the trailer was righted and the spilled muck was cleared from the carriageway. Police were able to re-open the road to traffic at around 9.30pm.

