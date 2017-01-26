Posh soup recalled from Waitrose as it may contain plastic

A posh minestrone soup from Waitrose may be contaminated with pieces of blue plastic.

Waitrose has recalled pots of its fresh Hearty Minestrone Soup because it may contain pieces of blue plastic.

The £1.90 soup sold in 600 g plastic containers could pose a choking risk to unsuspecting consumers.

The affected batch has a use by date of 29 January 2017.

The supermarket said: “Waitrose is recalling the above product as some pots may contain pieces of blue plastic which may present a safety risk.

“If you have purchased the above product do not eat it, but return it to Waitrose for a full refund.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The Food Standards Agency which issued an recall notice too said:

"No other Waitrose products are known to be affected.

“The product may contain pieces of plastic which could represent a safety risk.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

“Waitrose is recalling the above product.

"Point of sale notices will be displayed in all Waitrose stores. This notice explains why the product is being recalled and advises consumers what to do if they have bought it."