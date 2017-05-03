Rubik’s Cube is on the run

A dad will be battling through his injuries to take part in the Edinburgh Marathon – dressed as a Rubik’s Cube.

Martin Bennett, of Leyland, will be doing his best to attract as much attention as possible when he takes on the 26-mile route in Scotland on May 28 in aid of Rainbow House, in Mawdesley, and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The 33-year-old, who recently suffered from a torn calf muscle and Achilles tendonitis, was so determined to do the marathon, he decided to run dressed as a Rubik’s Cube.

The father-of-two will have his hair dyed rainbow colours for the event and is also planning to take part in the Rainbow Ramble on May 6.

Martin, a former member of Chorley Harriers who completed his first triathlon last year, said: “You don’t see many Rubik’s Cubes running down the road, so why not?

“I had made a Rubik’s Cube costume a few years ago for a fancy dress 1980s-themed party and that got a good reception, so thought it would be a good idea for the marathon. I bought a new Rubik’s costume for the marathon as it would be lighter.

“I haven’t worn it yet, as if I ran round Leyland dressed as a Rubik’s Cube I might get some stick. I am testing the costume out at the Rainbow Ramble.

“Rainbow House is a fantastic charity which teaches skills to empower people with disabilities to lead a an independent life.

The charity gave me the opportunity in 2013 to run the London Marathon, so I am delighted to support them again. My grandad, Harry Turner, had Alzheimer’s, so I wanted to raise money for that charity.”

Carole Cochrane, chief executive of Rainbow House, said: “It is fantastic that Martin is raising funds for us.

“As we have to raise all of our own funds, every penny counts.”