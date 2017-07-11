This is the age you're officially 'too old' to go to a nightclub

If you're still feeling the effects of a night out this weekend, it may be because you're now "too old" to go to a nightclub.

New research has revealed 37 is the age we are officially "too old" to be seen a nightclub.

Researchers took a look into the nation's social lives and revealed over half (46 percent) of us dread nights out, preferring to cosy up in front of the telly, no matter what the weather.

And according to the respondents, 37 is the age it becomes tragic to go to nightclubs, with 31 emerging as the age we officially prefer staying in to going out.

Nights out being too expensive was the main excuse for six in ten unsociable Brits and a further 29 percent said they simply can't face a hangover the next day.

Nearly half said evenings out were no longer "their scene" and a further 14 percent moaned about the unpredictable weather when hitting the town.

Having to get dressed-up (22 percent), the laborious process of arranging babysitters (12 percent) and the hassle of booking taxis (21 percent) were also among the reasons adults are shunning evenings out.

A long-suffering 13 percent of women said their feet hurt too much wearing high heels, so it just wasn't worth the effort. 46 percent said they love nothing more than changing into comfortable clothes for a night-in - and 44 percent said they like to kick back and slouch on the sofa for hours on end.

Three in ten of the adults polled said a perfect night-in would be devouring a boxset and nearly a quarter like to spend an evening in whiling away the time on social media the poll found.

Eight in ten adults polled said they feel relieved when having a night in and they see friends posting pictures on social media of raucous, boozy gatherings.

The survey also found that on a typical night out, Brits will fork out £35, however the perfect night in with a take-away, drinks and snacks will only set you back £17, according to the results.

Matt Walburn, Brand and Communications Director, Currys PC World commented: "The Great Indoors study recognises the fact that there comes a time when we appreciate our home comforts more than a hectic social life and it can often be a drag to play the social butterfly at parties and nights out.

He added: "Technology is a big lure of staying in and our findings show how it's transformed home habits, with Brits proudly investing in their households more than ever before. "It's now almost impossible to get bored at home, with endless box sets and the latest technology, such as 4K TV, enhancing the in-house experience, so much, that it often surpasses its 'outdoor' equivalent.

"That coupled with social media, online shopping, and gaming with pals often means more pleasure can be had on a night IN than a night out."

37 percent of respondents said there is nothing more tragic than seeing adults in their 40s and 50s surrounded by twenty somethings in pubs and bars.

Of those polled, nearly 7 in ten said they were relieved when they met 'the one' as it meant they no longer had to trawl the local haunts for a suitor and could finally embrace cosy nights in.

But 29 percent said they still have an active social life, preferring to have big nights in, where they order in food, watch films or cook big curries.

In fact, 14 percent said when they invite friends round, their favourite pastime is to stalk people on Facebook and 28 percent play computer games.

A lively 17 percent crank up the karaoke machine and 18 percent watch box-sets or streaming binges as a group.