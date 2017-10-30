Will the Halloween weather be trick or treat?

If you're planning to be out on the streets with your little horrors, you'll need to know if you need more than a witch's hat to keep warm and dry.

Well, the good news is that it will stay dry, so sweets should be all you'll be collecting in your buckets.

Breezy with some light cloud and good visibility should be perfect for broomstick flying, and black cats should be safe in the shadows of the early dark night.

Thick cloaks might be a good idea though; temperatures won't get much higher than 10 degrees - so be like a mummy... keep under wraps!