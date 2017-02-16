Open day at The Grange

A luxury Chorley living environment is hosting an open day for the community next week

The Grange, based in Buckshaw Retirement Village, will be open to the public on Wednesday February 22, from 2pm until 4pm, when visitors can take a look around its luxury retirement apartments, communal areas and gardens.

Phil Hill, director at Buckshaw Retirement Village said: “We want to integrate with the local community as much as possible, and we hope that by hosting the open day we can continue to build links with local people, organisations and businesses.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming the community to The Grange and showcasing our excellent facilities.”

Teas, coffees and homemade cakes will be on offer.

Staff will also be on hand to answer any questions for those who are interested in The Grange, which provides all-inclusive living for people over the age of 55 or those who are registered disabled, and its services.

Local organisations and professionals including Age UK, local GPs and Millercare mobility aids will be in attendance on the day.

Phil continued: “The purpose of The Grange is to allow older people to maintain their independence, enjoy a healthy and happy lifestyle in a fantastic and supportive environment.”