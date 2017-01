A passenger had to be removed from a car on a stretcher by paramedics and fire crews after a crash in Bamber Bridge this afternoon.

Two cars were involved in the collision outside B&Q in Old Lostock Lane which happened at about 2pm.

A male passenger and a female driver were also taken to safety.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage.

Police are investigating the crash.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Services is reminding drivers to allow for sufficient breaking distances between vehicles.