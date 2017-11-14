Pavements call on run up to Christmas

Christmas should be made smoother for shoppers and visitors to Leyland town centre, says one councillor.

A councillor has called for improvements to loose paving stones and uneven hazards.

Councillor Claire Hamilton, who represents Leyland central ward on South Ribble Council, has written to the chief executive of the authority Heather McManus in an effort to get work done.

She said “many residents” had posted comments and messages on social media about the difficulty of moving prams and wheelchairs along the uneven pavements.

She added: “There has been much talk of a Leyland Town Centre Masterplan. Plans and designs were commissioned in June 2015 as part of the City Deal but never presented.”

Councillor Hamilton asked the chief executive: “In the run up to Christmas, with events planned and shoppers visiting more often, please could the council look to undertaken intermediate works to address outstanding hazards whilst continuing to develop a programme to improve the appearance.

“It is important to local businesses that Towngate is included as well as a Hough Lane.”

South Ribble Council says a host of improvments have been made to Leyland, including:

·Leyland Town Team’s Christmas lights and popular Christmas in Leyland event in partnership with the council.

·Leyland Market - runner up for a Lancashire Tourism Award 2017 (retail experience award).

·Leyland Festival 2017 – most popular year yet.

·Second Taste of Leyland Festival this year.

·Leyland in Bloom.

·The Truck Trail.

·Launch of dementia “mini hub” at Leyland Market.

·Bobby the Iron Horse gateway.