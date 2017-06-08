Penwortham Gala 2017 - what's on and road closures

Penwortham's Gala is set to return this weekend and is filled with fun packed activities and performances including a Rod Stewart tribute act.

The family friendly gala will take place in Hurst Grange park on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 of June.

Motorists are warned that a number of roads will be closed during Saturday's procession.

The procession will set up on Mill Hill Road South which will be closed at around 11.30am. The procession will then set off at around 12.30pm along Marshalls Brow, Pope Lane, Cop Lane and onto Liverpool Road.

From there it will turn into Chesmere Drive and onto Newlands Avenue, Moorhey Drive and back on to Cop Lane where the procession will come to an end at Hurst Grange Park at around 2.15pm.

Cop Lane is expected to be closed between 1-3pm and other roads on the procession route will be affected by intermittent road closures.

Saturday June 10

12.30pm Gala procession lead by the Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service Pipe Band starting from Middleforth CofE Primary School, Hill Road South through the streets of Penwortham .. make sure you come out and give everyone a cheer.

2.15pm The official opening of Penwortham Gala 2017 by the Mayor of Penwortham, Councillor Jim Patten

2.30pm Amanda Rogers School of Dance and Performing Arts will start off the weekends entertainment on the main stage.

2.50pm Cat Morewin, a local star with her solo vintage, 50’s swing style. 3.10pm Performances by the Double ‘R’ Arts Theatre Group with our local stars of the future!!

4pm For the first time at Penwortham Gala - Dancers from Carol May’s Academy, make sure to give them a great Penwortham welcome.

6.30pm Kate Stokes, another local star, performing a range of musical theatre songs. 7.00pm SKA Pop Party Band, let’s get the party started !! performing classic ska and reggae hits from all decades. Upbeat, non-stop, sing-along, floor-filling and feel-good music!!

8.30pm Gerry Trew, one of Britain’s best Rod Stewart acts will get everyone singing along with super hits such as “Maggie May” and “Sailing” … don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes !!

10pm Finish Everyone at Penwortham Town Council hopes you have a great night but please help us by leaving quietly and either taking your rubbish home with you or putting it in one of the bins provided.

Sunday June 11

11am Penwortham Churches Together Open Air Church Service – do come along and enjoy the special service celebrated by all the churches of Penwortham – this service is open to everyone.

12.30pm The Annual Teddy Bear’s Picnic – bring along your favourite teddy bear and join in with the picnic and Teddy Bear’s Parade, and there are prizes too for the best dressed teddies. Children’s Entertainment continues all afternoon with the marvellous Dozy Dave and his incredible balloon modelling and magic show all mixed up with some hilarious children’s activities to keep the children of Penwortham happy all afternoon.

2.30pm The afternoon slows down a pace now with the Lostock Hall Memorial Band and a traditional Sunday afternoon concert in the park .. bring your own deckchairs.