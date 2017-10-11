People with learning disabilities invited to a Hollywood ball

A friendship and dating agency for people with a learning disability in Lancashire is hosting a Hollywood Ball next month.

The Meet 'N' Match event will take place at Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club on Friday November 10, from 7.30pm, until 11pm.

There will be live entertainment, hot food, a disco and an Oscars-style ceremony, as well as the ever-popular man auction, where ladies can bid for a man to go out on a date with.

Lucy Hamlin, project co-ordinator said: “This event really is a celebration event, as we will be surprising people with our Oscars Awards to recognise the great support people provide to people that want to have relationships.

“We hold smaller local events on a monthly basis, but when it comes to our larger celebrations, we want a central location, easily accessible for all of our members in a larger venue. This event is really the beginning of the winter season and is a great opportunity for people to get dressed up, meet new people and have lots of fun.

“Everyone deserves to have a relationship if that is what they want and we try to facilitate that. One fun way is the man auction, which has been requested by our members, so we are really looking forward to matching people up during this activity, and have some great date locations available for lucky couples.”

Sue Sharples, U-Night group founder and chairman, said: “Meet ‘N’ Match enables us to support and encourage people to form close friendships and relationships. “Generally, people with a learning disability have limited opportunities to meet their peers and to form lasting connections. We have seen friendships and even romances blossom and we hope that this event will be an opportunity for people to meet new people and begin long lasting relationships.”

Tickets are £10 and can be bought by calling Rachel Lambert on 07749 39079 or emailing RLambert@ormerodtrust.org.uk

For another event by Meet 'N' Match click here /social-event-in-chorley-for-people-with-disabilities-who-are-in-the-lgbt-community-1-8763979