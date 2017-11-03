Police incident causes M6 traffic chaos

Huge delays are currently being experienced on the M6 due to a police incident.



Highways England reported earlier that the motorway was blocked in both directions between Junction 27 between Wigan and Junction 28 at Leyland, due to an incident which was being dealt with by police.

North West Motorway Police confirmed they were concerned for the safety of a woman on a bridge over the motorway.

Lancashire police tweeted at 12.04pm that the incident has been resolved safely and traffic should start flowing again soon.