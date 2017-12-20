Search
New £500,000 fund set up to avoid winter care crisis in county

Lancashire County Council is set to spend nearly £1m to help provide more winter care and crisis support for county residents and ease pressure on local hospitals.

Ken Ball

Tributes paid to a long-standing ex-councillor

Tributes have poured in for a former Chorley Council stalwart and mayor of the borough.

Candidate’s festive fracking furore

A council candidate’s festive fracking message has received a frosty response.

Christmas messages from all three Bishops of The Church of England in Lancashire

The three Bishops of The Church of England in Lancashire have each issued a Christmas message.

Coun David Borrow

Funding plan for social care is ‘rubbish’

Plans to allow local authorities to speed up council tax rises to help bridge the yawning gap in social care services have been described as “pretty rubbish” by the man in charge of Lancashire’s finances.

Coun Claire Hamilton

Councillor row over suspension

South Ribble Council has suffered yet another political fall-out.

Hill Street car park off Ringway, Preston

REVEALED: Lancashire councils earn millions from car parking charges

Local councils made a healthy profit from their car parks, new figures have revealed – £600,000 a year in Preston alone.

Lancashire County Council leader County Coun Jennifer Mein

County Council leaders lobby MPs at Westminster

A cross party delegation from Lancashire County Council travelled to Parliament today to spell out to county MPs the financial crisis looming at the council.

Fulwood Barracks

Guns fall silent in battle for city’s historic barracks

The big guns have fallen silent in the battle to save Fulwood Army Barracks from closure.

County Coun Geoff Driver

Council staff offered £500 to help recruit social workers

Lancashire County Council workers are being offered an unexpected “bonus”.

CLOSED: Lostock Hall Library

Last chapter for a 50-year-old Lostock Hall Library

A village library – opened more than 50 years ago – was closed down yesterday.

Pam Briggs

Overnight new digest - Family of tragic ex-nurse want answers, pensioner dies after being hit with car, and more ex-footballers speak out about 'abuse'

Catch up with all the latest national and regional news with our morning roundup
Fire crews were called to Booths at around 8.30pm yesterday evening.

Morning news digest - Fire at Booths, bank robbery arrest and Britain braces itself for coldest night of Autumn

Catch up with all the overnight news from Lancashire and across the country here with our morning roundup.

Farage predicts 'seismic shock' at next general election

Overnight news digest - Farage predicts 'seismic shock' at next general election and British Medical journey says no evidence for Vitamin D supplements

Catch up with all the latest overnight news with our morning roundup

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond reads through his Autumn Statement in his office in 11 Downing Street, London

Overnight news digest - Hammond to help workers and NHS labs at 'tipping point'

Catch up with all the latest news with our quick round-up of this morning's headlines

Philip Hammond will promise new money for broadband

UPDATED: Autumn Statement 2016

The National Living Wage is to increase by 30p an hour to £7.50 next year, but unions will continue to campaign for the rate to be extended to younger workers.

Photo Neil Cross The proposed site of a new development of 600 homes with access on Leyland Lane, Leyland

Councillors urge rethink over “barmy” access to 600 homes

Access to a new development of 600 homes has been described as a “death trap”.

Pope Lane roundabout

Roundabout work stopped over pylon problem

A scheme to widen roundabouts along a major arterial road has been slammed for poor planning.

CLOSING: Lostock Hall library will close this month as part of LCC cuts

Lostock Hall library next in Lancashire closures

A village library near Preston will shut later this month as part of a raft of closures.

Cuerden Strategic Site

Call to contact your councillor over Ikea

An action group is calling on residents of South Ribble to contact their local councillors over proposals to build an Ikea store on land between Lostock Hall and Farington.

