Parties gear up for June 8 General Election

The General Election wheels are in motion following the Prime Minister’s surprise decision to go to the country on June 8.

Political parties and their candidates are gearing up for the fight.

This week, incumbent South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy reflected on the decision, and reflected on her time in office and to the future.

She said: “The last two years as Member of Parliament for South Ribble has been full of challenges, surprises, some tears and a lot of laughter.

“As a candidate I promised to prioritise jobs and local businesses and have visited a wide variety of businesses in Leyland and then have stood up in Parliament to raise their concerns directly with Ministers.

“I have shown my support for young people getting into employment by offering work experience in my Longton office. I also put on an apprenticeships fair at the Leyland Civic Centre where school students and other young people had a chance to find out about earning and learning in a wide variety of jobs.

“For the second year running I organised a small business competition and was delighted to award prizes for best market stall to Whittakers Butchers and best shop to Heaven on Earth Spa.”

Labour expects to announce its South Ribble candidate next week.

Speaking on behalf of his party, South Ribble borough and Lancashire county councillor Matthew Tomlinson, said: “We expect to announce one next Wednesday or Thursday.

“We know there’s lot of Labour supporters right across South Ribble and while our candidate wasn’t successful in 2015 we weren’t a million miles away and our members and supporters will be talking to people in the next five or six weeks to make sure our message gets across to the poeple of South Ribble.

“Once the county council elections are announced it will be all systems go for the General Election.”

South Ribble Liberal Democrats said the General Election “is a chance for voters in South Ribble to change direction of the country”.

Their candidate for South Ribble, John Wright, commented: “This election is a huge opportunity for voters in South Ribble to change the direction of our country and ensure Britain has a decent opposition.

“People in South Ribble may have voted to leave the EU, but many did not vote for the extreme form of Brexit that Theresa May has imposed on us after being backed by Labour. For all those who want to protect our local economy by staying in the Single Market and ensure the people have the final say over what comes next, this is your chance. The Liberal Democrats are the real opposition to the Conservative Brexit Government and the only party fighting for a Britain that is open, tolerant and united.”

Jeff Mallinson, acting secretary for UKIP Chorley and South Ribble said the party was in the process of candidate selection this week.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Chris Grayling visited a family firm Huntapac Produce Ltd in Holmes, near Tarleton, where he outlined the benefits of ‘green lanes’.