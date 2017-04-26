Planning councillors approve wood mill redevelopment

A wood mill that was badly damaged in a major blaze has had its redevelopment plans approved.

Residents had raised serious concerns about the proposals at Whitfire Shavings and Sawdust Supplies Limited, Heatherfield Works, Church Lane, Farington Moss.

Objectors claimed there were major problems with noise, sawdust and operating hours before the fire last June.

There was also concern about the proposed 10m high floodlights, and associated light pollution.

Residents on Lodge Lane said they were worried that the proposals moves the site towards their properties. However, South Ribble Borough Council’s planning committee gave the firm’s application the go-ahead.

Whitfire plans to demolish the fire-hit building and replace it with two portal-framed constructions have angered nearby residents who claim there were a number of problems at the site before the blaze.

The proposals also include 17 car parking spaces, parking for HGVs and five 10m high floodlighting columns and wall-mounted floodlighting to site buildings South Ribble

Whitfire has been in operation since the mid 1930s.

Ten fire engines were called to Whitfire last summer when the blaze broke out. Homes were evacuated amid fears of a “toxic threat”. Other residents were urged to stay indoors as firefighters continued to work at the site.

Lancashire County councillor Mike Otter, who represents Farington division, said: “There have been issues with this business for a number of years, with dust, noise and vehicles.”