Pollution fears for Leyland as HGVs rumble on

A councillor fears his attempts to tackle air pollution and HGV disturbance in Leyland have been blocked.

South Ribble Labour councillor Ken Jones identified two problem areas – Turpin Green and Golden Hill.

His motion to full council was defeated by a Conservative amendment. In it he stated: “The boundaries of a new Air Quality Measurement Area are currently out for consultation, but it is clear to ward councillors and residents that this is a long-standing problem that has become progressively worse over recent years. One solution being considered is to create a connection between Centurion Way in Farington and Tomlinson Road in Leyland, and then use camera-enforced weight restrictions to divert heavy goods vehicles away from junction 28 of the M6 and towards junction 29.”

He said after the meeting: “The Tories put forward an amendment to say this really is an important issue, we need to look at it across the whole borough and not just specific areas. The whole point about this was a specific solution to the problems of Golden Hill Lane and Turpin Green Lane and it is a political take where they say, for whatever reason, they’ll solve the whole of the world’s problems rather than these specific ones. I think it is cynical, unnecessary and condemns the residents of Leyland to many more years of disturbance and pollution from HGVs.£

The amendment was put forward by Coun Jackie Mort, who said: “In essence all councillor Jones would be doing was moving the problem from one junction to another on the M6. With the Cuerden development I think we need to be looking at the whole borough.”