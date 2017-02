Firefighters were called to a blaze after a sofa was "deliberately" set on fire, say fire services.

A crew from Preston attended the fire on a footpath by Burnslack Road at around 12.30am on 21 February.

The fire was extinguished using a hose reel.

Crew Manager John Simpson said: "We'd like to remind the public to dispose of rubbish in the correct way. Setting fire to furniture next to a public footpath is very dangerous and anybody passing by could have been seriously injured."