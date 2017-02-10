Preston’s Eastway roadworks will take longer - due to cold weather

Overnight road closures planned for this weekend in north Preston have been rescheduled due to the anticipated cold weather.

The closure was planned as part of the work to create a new roundabout on Eastway, at the junction with Longfield.

It will now take place next week, over the weekend of 18 and 19 February.

The closure will affect the section of Eastway from the Ibis/Phantom Winger Roundabout to the D’Urton Lane Roundabout, from 6:30am on Saturday 18 February to 9pm on Sunday 19 February.

A signed diversion will be in place, taking drivers along Sharoe Green Lane and Sherwood Way.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “The cold weather means that we can’t carry out the surfacing work on the roundabout, as we’d planned for this weekend.

“For this reason we’re changing it to next week, when temperatures should be higher and the work can be done.

“We apologise in advance for any inconvenience while this work is carried out. We’re working hard to keep the disruption to a minimum, but please allow more time if you are travelling in this area.”

The change of weekend will put the overall schedule for the roundabout work back by a week.

Temporary traffic lights are already in operation in this area, as part of the roundabout work.