Preston's 'Mr Sleek' ditches medication after stunning 5-stone weight loss

A Preston man is enjoying a return to health after losing a massive five stone in just over a year.

Ronnie Seed from Ashton-on-Ribble finally managed to ditch his diabetes medication after health experts discovered he was controlling his illness through diet and exercise.

Ronnie had struggled with his weight for years

The 59-year-old was shocked into losing weight after he received a diagnosis of Type II Diabetes and was warned that he might become blind and lose his limbs if he didn't control his diabetes.

Former BAE worker Ronnie says: "I'd been trying to lose weight for 30 years and was diagnosed with diabetes four years ago. I started trying to look after my health by giving up smoking but I didn't really feel like I knew how to lose weight."

"I started going to the gym and managed to lose a stone but my weight just yo-yo'd."

Ronnie, who is 5ft 10ins, weighed over 19st at his heaviest and had to take three Metformin tablets a day to control his diabetes.

Ronnie's family couldn't believe the difference

And the father-of-two even believes his bulk affected his golfing skills as his excess weight caused his knee to swell as he made his way around the course.

But everything was set to change for Ronnie after he was persuaded by his daughter to go to a Slimmer's World meeting.

"I really didn't want to be the only man in the room, I thought it was going to be really embarrassing. But thankfully when I went, there were a few men at the group."

Ronnie radically changed his food intake and upped his exercise and lost half a stone in his first week.

Ronnie can fit into a 32inch waist for the first time since 1986

He says: "I was hooked. I lost half a stone in my first week and 12 pounds over two weeks.

"It all suddenly made sense. After three months I went for a blood sugar test and the nurses couldn't believe the difference. Six months later I didn't have to take medication at all.

"When I started I was a 42ins waist and last week I bought a new pair of 32ins golfing trousers. The last time I wore a pair of 32ins trousers was on holiday in 1986."

The Preston grandad has even been crowned 'Mr Sleek' by the Ingol group.

Ronnie who has three grandchildren and another due in the summer added: "I suppose one of the main reasons I wanted to lose weight was that I just wanted to be around as a grandad for many years to come.

"My family are thrilled with the change. When my extended family visited at Christmas, they all did a double-take."

Ronnie's Slimming group leader Debbie Shuttleworth said: "Ronnie has been an amazing member of Ingol slimming world group, starting on 8th September 2015 at 18 stone 10 pounds and he achieved his target of 14 stone on 13, December 2016. He is an fantastic member who is a true inspiration. He always has a smile on his face and words of encouragement for the others."

Before

Weight: 18st 10lbs

Breakfast: Toast and bacon sandwich

Lunch: Pie and chips

Dinner: Sausage and chips

Snacks Crisps and biscuits

After

Weight: 14stone

Breakfast: Porridge and fruit or scramble egg

Lunch: Tuna or chicken salad

Dinner: Spaghetti bolognese

Snacks: Fruit or yoghurt

