Probe into council’s One Connect deal has cost £2m so far

A police investigation into the One Connect deal at Lancashire County Council has run up a bill of almost £2m, it has been revealed.

Police Commissioner Clive Grunshaw confirmed that the investigation, which has been running for three years, has now racked up a bill of £1.95m.

In a letter to a local councillor, Mr Grunshaw wrote: “There are currently 22 staff/police officers involved who perform various roles in this investigation which is very complex in nature.

“It is important, therefore, that the Constabulary is given the opportunity to conduct the investigation to its full extent.”

Detectives are investigating possible financial irregularities in the ill-fated partnership between Lancashire County Council and telecoms giant BT.

One Connect was shut down by the county council in 2014 after concerns over the way it was being run.

The partnership, set up to run services and save the authority up to £400m over a decade, had been in business less than three years when councillors pulled the plug.