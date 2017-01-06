Protesters cry foul over work

CAMPAIGNERS braved the elements to stage a second day of protest at the county’s newest fracking site.

And residents have complained that shale gas exploration company Cuadrilla failed to engage with them before starting work at the field off Preston New Road at Little Plumpton.

First thing the following day Cuadrilla were on the site before they had even notified the residents

They say that the temporary traffic lights on the A583 are just the start of road disruption across the area and prove that fracking is not suitable at the sister site in Roseacre Wood.

But Cuadrilla has said that it did inform residents that the work was taking place at the first opportunity and pledged to keep locals informed throughout the exploration project.

The initial ground work on the well site has been welcomed by business groups who believe a viable shale gas industry will bring jobs and boost the economy.

Barbara Richardson from the Roseacre Awareness Group said disruption being caused is the ‘tip of the iceberg.’ She said: “The start of work at Preston New Road came as a big surprise as the council had only given their approval the evening before.

Matt Lambert, director of public affairs for Cuadrilla said: “Keeping local residents informed about any activity we have planned is of vital importance to us. When we started low level work at our site (this week) we contacted local leaders of the community and elected representatives immediately. In addition our CEO has written to residents near the site outlining what work we will be undertaking over the coming weeks.”