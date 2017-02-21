Ramblers take a canal stroll

Members of the South Ribble Ramblers stepped out on their latest trek with a trip to the Lancaster Canal.

The leisurely six-mile circular walk took them along paths, bridleways and back along the Lancaster Canal.

The pictures from the event on Thursday were taken by Eileen Brierley, a South Ribble member from Walton Le Dale.

The walk was led by Sandra Scanlan, who is a member of Preston Ramblers.

Also pictured from an earlier South Ribble walk held

on January 19 are wedding couple Phil Child and Isa

Cavanagh.

They were married the next day and colleagues gave them a good luck guard of honour tribute outside St James Church, Vicarage Lane, Ormskirk.

The was walk was from Ruff Wood near Ormskirk.

The South Ribble walks attract members from a number of the Mid Lancs Area Rambler groups.

Their next walk is Roddlesworth and Moors on Thursday - a 5.5 miles circular via Roddlesworth reservoir and local moors, meeting at Brinscall Baths, Lodge Bank.

The walks take place on Thursday afternoon walks and everyone is welcome.

All groups welcome people who want to walk with them a few times without joining the Ramblers.