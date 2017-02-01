Ride celebrates opening of latest Loop section

The latest section of the Leyland Loop is finished.

The 11-mile Loop is a cycling and exercise route around Leyland.

The trail is a concept proposed by Leyland county councillor Matthew Tomlinson through the Leyland Cycling Forum, to link up areas of green space around the town.

County councillor Tomlinson, together with county councillor John Fillis, cabinet member for highways and transport, celebrated the completion of the section with a ride out on their bikes.

The section of off-road cycle path and footpath connects Dawson Lane with Old Worden Lane in Buckshaw Village.

County councillor Tomlinson said: “I’ve been really pleased with the support I’ve received from the county council for this project. This latest stretch of off-road path marks another significant stretch of the Loop coming to fruition.”

County councillor Fillis said: “Matthew has been a real champion for the Leyland Loop project. I’m pleased that the county council has been able to get this work done.

“We are now working with partners at South Ribble to complete more sections of the route in the spring.”

Meanwhile Lancashire folk are being encouraged to cycle and walk to work thanks to cash awards to local authorities in the county.Lancashire County Council to share £1.9m as part of £64m of Government investment across 28 projects in England from 2017 to 2020.

Transport Minister Andrew Jones announced the funding will form part of a wider government package of more than £300 million to boost walking and cycling during the current parliament.