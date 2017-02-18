Road closed after car loses control and flips onto its roof

Longmeanygate in Leyland was closed after a car lost control and flipped onto its roof, police said.

Officers shut the road between the junctions with Midge Hall Lane and Reiver Road after the accident, which involved a black Nissan Juke and happened at around 5.56pm.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said the car hit street furniture before coming to a stop.

Its female driver managed to get out and was due to be taken to Royal Preston Hospital for a check-up, she also said.

Her injuries were understood to be minor, she added.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area until accident investigation and clear-up work has been completed.