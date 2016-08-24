Road closed after crash injures elderly man

An elderly man has been injured after a car crash in Leyland, police say.

North West Ambulance Service, Lancashire Fire and Rescue and Lancashire Police all attended the incident on Longmeanygate after being called at around 3.10pm.

The crash involved two vehicles, say police, including a grey Land Rover.

A 69-year-old man was injured, although police could not confirm how severely.

The road is still closed by police.