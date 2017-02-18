Road closed after driver loses control and flips car onto its roof

Longmeanygate in Leyland was closed after a driver lost control and flipped her car onto its roof, police said.

Officers shut the road between the junctions with Midge Hall Lane and Reiver Road after the accident, which involved a black Nissan Juke and happened at around 5.56pm.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said the car hit street furniture before coming to a stop.

Its female driver managed to get out and was due to be taken to Royal Preston Hospital for a check-up, she also said.

Her injuries were understood to be minor, she added.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area until accident investigation and clear-up work has been completed.