Roadworks anger

Resurfacing work on a major Leyland road has caused a storm of protest.

Sections of Golden Hill Lane are being fully closed while Lancashire County Council carries out the scheme, which started at the weekend.

Traders fear their businesses will be hit, folk have complained they are ‘trapped’ in their houses, and buses are having to be diverted.

The county council has been asked how it has attempted to minimise disruption during the three-work closures.

One trader, Louise Roney, only took over The Cookie Jar, Golden Hill Lane, less than two months ago.

“It will affect the business,” she feared. “People find it difficult anyway to park outside. We’re just going to let customers know we’re open as normal.

“I’ve only been here six weeks, I’m going to lose business. Outside our shop it will be for a week and could take

longer.”

Martin Stevenson runs Leyland TV Services from his home on the road.

“To be honest I’m working blind, because I don’t now what they’re going to do. It won’t affect me unless they’re going to block me in my house.

South Ribble councillor Claire Hamilton, who represents Leyland central, said she welcomed the “much needed” work but asked the county council what action it had taken to ease the affects of the three-week scheme.

She said yesterday she was still awaiting a response and has written to county councillor Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport.

She asked: “Currently, traffic is being diverted away from the section of Golden Hill Lane that is closed to use Centurion Way then along Wheelton Lane but as vehicles return back onto the main road, the traffic lights near Arnold Clark car garage are still operational despite the way ahead now being closed. Please could you ask highways officers to explore whether these traffic signal lights on Golden Hill Lane, near the Arnold Clark garage could be adjusted during the works to be permanently on green to turn right onto B5254?”

Bus operator Stagecoach has issued diversion notices for its 11 service.

Phil Baird, area highways manager for Lancashire County Council, said: “We’re resurfacing Golden Hill Lane from Chapel Brow to School Lane, and are carrying out the work in three sections to try to minimise disruption as far as possible, particularly to the businesses with access from Olympian Way.

“The first phase will take place during the first part of this week from Chapel Brow to Churchill Way, with the second phase, from Churchill Way to Pearfield, due to begin on Wednesday taking place from 7pm to 2am, to maintain access to businesses at the busiest times.

“We’re then due to move onto the final section from Pearfield to School Lane which, weather permitting, is due to finish on Friday 24 November. The diversions in place will be different for each phase of the work and will be clearly signed. Some disruption will be unavoidable in this very busy area and I would ask people to leave more time for their journeys while work is ongoing.”