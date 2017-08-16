Roarsome tea party for senior citizens

Around 100 people enjoyed a grand pensioners tea party organised by the Leyland and Cuerden Lions.

The occasion, now in its fourth year, welcomed seniors citizens to Fox Lane Sports and Social Club where they were joined by a host of dignitaries including mayor and mayoress of South Ribble Mick Titherington and his wife, Carole.

The tea party has grown in popularity year on year and the mayor said: “It was a great event and everyone seemed to enjoy it immensely.”

“The ukulele band played some great songs which were very well received with much dancing singing and shaking of maracas!

“Dorothy and Malcolm Livesey and the members of the committee put on a fabulous afternoon of tea and entertainment.”

During the afternoon John Gillmore from BBC Radio Lancashire presented his show live from the club and interviewed many Lions members.

He also interviewed Maria Desmond MBE, from The Prince’s Responsible Business Network, David Bradshaw from Leyland Fox Lane Sports and Social Club, Don Harcombes from The Upholland U3A Ukulele Band and the Lions district governor Roy Axtenten and his wife Liz.

Back by popular demand the guests were entertained for two hours by the Upholland U3A Ukuele Band.

As well as the entertainment, the senior citizens tucked into a fine spread of sandwiches, strawberries and scones.

Lion President Malvern Williams said it had been a great atmosphere and added: “It has been by far the most successful Pensioners’ Tea Party we have held.

“A great atmosphere and all 100 pensioners enjoyed the event.”

Plans are now underway for an additional event for those who could not attend.

Guests were invited from local rest and care homes and sheltered accommodation.

The tea parties were started by the Lions as a way of giving something back to the people of Leyland and surrounding areas.

This year the organisation celebrates 100 years of work in the community.

Members have supported a number of local and national causes in the past few years.

As well as the tea party the Lions host a series of events for pensioners from a brass band evening to shopping nights and craft fairs.

The group also get involved with larger community events , attending several of the village galas and carnivals.