Rugby league club Leyland Warriors get their game faces on for fun day

A rugby club fun day in Leyland has netted £1,300 to put towards a new club house after an arson attack.

Leyland Warriors ARLFC hosted mini matches, archery and a climbing wall at its playing ground at Malt Kiln Fold in Moss Side Way on Sunday.

Club chairman Gary Hill, 34, said: “It was brilliant, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. It was lively throughout the day with people from the community coming down. There was an energetic atmosphere.”

As well as the sports on offer, visitors were able to explore craft stalls and tuck into BBQ food.

Money collected from the event all goes into a pot to replace the club’s club house which was damaged by a suspected arson attack in May.

More than 40 firefighters tackled the blaze which took place in the early hours of the morning.

For more about the 250-strong club see pitchero.com/clubs/leylandwarriors