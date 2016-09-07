Russian ballet company makes Grand entrance

The acclaimed Russian State Ballet of Siberia will be visiting Blackpool Grand Theatre as part of a nationwide tour early next year.

Three of the world’s most popular ballets - The Nutcracker, Coppélia and Swan Lake - will be performed respectively over three nights starting on Monday, January 16 2017.

The three ballets are all very different in nature.

The Nutcracker, probably the most famous family-friendly fantasy ballet, is perfect for anybody still pining for Christmas.

Coppélia, more of a comedy ballet is a light-hearted tale of mistaken identity and confused lovers. It’s described as perfect for first-time ballet goers, families and everyone in between.

Whereas Swan Lake might be the most famous of the lot, a tragic tale of love which features the incredibly talented lead play two drastically different characters in Odette/Odile (the white/black swan).

Commenting on the tour, Artistic Director Sergei Bobrov said: “It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian Ballet to British audiences. Touring with a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians is always exciting; for me, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage.”

For tickets, contact the box office on 01253 290190.