Saffie tribute teddies donated to Barnardo's

Hundreds of teddies left in tribute to the youngest person killed in the Manchester Arena bomb have been donated to charity.

Well-wishers left dozens of stuffed animals outside a chip shop in Leyland, run by the family of Saffie Roussos.

Saffie, eight, sadly died and her mother Lisa was injured in the blast at the Ariana Grande concert in May.

Family friend Mike Swanson has revealed the toys have now been donated to children's charity Barnardos. He posted on Facebook: "Just to let people know I have donated the 732 teddies left outside the chip shop on Hough Lane to children's charity Barnardo's. Thank you to all the ladies on Newsome street that helped wash and dry them out.

"Thank you Leyland for your kind donations."