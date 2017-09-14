Chorley East councillor and youth champion, Zara Khan will pull on her hiking boots on and brush up on her map reading skills, for a hiking challenge with her scout group, Chorley Healey.

The determined scouts will hike 16.25 miles over the West Pennine Moors. In an attempt to conquer “The Chorley 4 Peaks” an annual event hosted by the scout Group, the trekkers will take a route over the peaks of Rivington Pike, Winter Hill, Great Hill and Healey Nab.

Assistant Scout Leader Martin Burgess said “We are really pleased that Zara has taken up the challenge.

“She is an inspiration to our scouts and the young people of Chorley East. Taking up such a prominent role in local politics at such a young age, we are proud and privileged to have a good relationship with her and all our local councillors, who are very proactive in promoting the youth of our area, and have supported our scout group for many years”.

A number of active scouts, parents and supporters will be trudging over muddy fields and up steep hills, with more, younger and less accomplished walkers participating in a mini peaks walk of 8.25 miles.