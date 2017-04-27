Shaw Hill Golf Club lady captain Hilary's £16,000 charity donation

When it comes to raising money for charity, Shaw Hill Golf Club member Hilary Powell has it off to a tee

During her year as Lady Captain, which recently came to an end, Hilary raised a staggering £16,400 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, her chosen charity.

She did it by among other things organising a fashion show, a summer concert, a golf tournament, black tie ball and Lancashire night, all of which were held at the Whittle-le-Woods club.

Of her achievement, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s local area fundraising co-ordinator Amy Hilton said: “It’s absolutely amazing how much Hilary has managed to raise in such a short time.

“I know she worked tremendously hard to come up with events with the widest appeal but this is a record amount for this type of donation. We are extremely grateful.”

Hilary chose to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation after losing a friend to cancer and helping her sister-in-law twice battle the disease.

Hilary added: “I thoroughly enjoyed my year as Lady Captain. I would like to thank everyone who helped me organise my fundraising calendar of events and everyone who supported them either by attending or donating prizes for raffles and auctions.”