Snow predicted to hit Preston during rush-hour

It's time to dig out your woolly hats and grab your mittens as snow is predicted to hit Preston at around 6pm this evening, say the Met Office.

The news will no doubt delight workers trying to make their way home through the evening rush-hour, but don't despair, as according to the Met Office, the heaviest snow is due to fall at around 9pm this evening.

The Grane Road has been reopened after it was closed earlier

A statement on the Met Office website predicts: "Further sleet and snow showers tonight, with possibly a spell of more widespread rain, sleet and snow moving southwards after midnight, with gales in places. Icy conditions for many. Minimum Temperature -4 °C."

The news comes as the Grane Road was closed earlier due to icy and snowy conditions.