Specsavers Chorley has great vision with an industry win

Staff at an opticians and audiologists could hardly believe their eyes (and ears) when it was revealed they have won an industry award for excellence laboratory practice.
Specsavers Chorley managers Simon Walsh and Andy Wright, who head the area’s Cluster Glazing Service, took home the prize at Specsavers’ national Awards for Excellence held in Birmingham.
Optical consultant Amelia Kendrick and audiologist Abby Ballentyne also won outstanding customer service awards.
The awards, judged on company assessments and customer satisfaction surveys, recognise the very best achievements across the industry.
Chorley Specsavers optical consultant Donna Sumner said: “To win one, let alone even three awards, is just an absolutely outstanding achievement.
“To be recognised by our peers was amazing, however, knowing that these awards were based on feedback from our loyal customers, is really humbling.
“Customer service is at the heart of what we do, so we’re very proud of Amelia and Abby’s individual awards.
“Lastly I’d like to say a huge thank you to our loyal customers.”