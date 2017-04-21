St George's Day celebrations at Astley Park

Chorley District Scouts along with Girl Guides will be holding their annual St George’s Day celebration event on Sunday April 23 from 2pm at Astley Park.

The 22 Scout and Guide groups from within Chorley will join together to parade from Astley Hall to the field by pet’s corner where they will enter in to the salute before the start of the Scout Own event on the field from 2.30pm. Parents, families and friends are welcome to attend.

The District Commissioner of Scouts will be joined by the Mayor and invited guests of honour will take the salute on the stage situated in the centre of the field.

The event will also include a thank you reception for the volunteers who have received good service awards in the last year.

Chorley Scouts are celebrating a continued growth in their numbers with a 40 per cent growth in the last two years.

Programme of Events

2pm - Parade starts from Astley Hall

2.25pm - St.George’s Day Service

3pm - Activities begin with Coconut shy and candy floss, soft Archery and face painting, bouncy castle, tug of war and garden games and much more