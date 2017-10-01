Students taken ill after taking drug linked to deaths

Preston students have been taken ill after taking a drug that has been linked to deaths.

Three people were taken ill, one female and two males, after taking pink 'MasterCard' shaped pills at 53 Degrees club next to the students union.

They were all taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment and have since been discharged.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

Preston police's University of Central Lancashire team said it was dealing with an incident in the early hours of this morning.

The team tweeted: "Several people have reacted badly after taking the pills, which have been linked to deaths in Greater Manchester."

One person died and four were left critically ill after taking the form of MDMA known as 'pink champagne' at a party in Rochdale in June.

Another 11 people were taken to hospital, prompting Greater Manchester Police to issue a warning about the 'super strength' drug.

Det Insp Roger Ashcroft, of Preston CID, said today: "I would urge anyone to refrain from taking these tablets or indeed any sort of drug because the message is clear – you don’t know what you’re taking and the risk you are putting on your health could be devastating.

“Fortunately it appears that none of the individuals involved were seriously affected by this incident and I want to reassure the public that we are trying to identify the source of the tablets.

"Two arrests have been made and enquiries are on-going."

Anyone with information about the supply of this drug, or who can assist detectives with their investigation, can contact police on 101 quoting log number 0087 of October 1. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For drugs information and advice visit the “Talk To Frank” website: www.talktofrank.com or call the National Drugs Helpline on 0800 77 66 00.

Two people, a man aged 20 from Darwen and a 19-year-old woman for Crewe, have been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and are currently in custody.