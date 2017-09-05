Take your pick at the patch

Take your pick . . . folk were invited to a community food-growing area’s special open day to collect some delicious produce.

Organisers of The Giant Veggie Patch, Bannister Drive, Leyland, wanted to finish the summer on a high by getting people along to the event on Thursday for volunteering, apple and blackberry picking and eating.

Photo Neil Cross Leyland's Giant Veggie Patch open day Alison Hardman

The veggie patch was established as a community food growing site in 2009. It was reclaimed from a patch of derelict land owned by South Ribble Council, behind houses at the corner of Bannister Drive and Haig Avenue.

The patch is opposite Northbrook Primary School and pupils from local schools have helped out there.

South Ribble councillor Matthew Tomlinson said: “This project has been a long running one in the Broadfield ward where I’m the local councillor and I’ve done my best to support it when I can.

“I went down on Thursday and did an hour’s gardening in exchange for a nice big bag of apples. It’s always looking for volunteers and anyone interested should contact South Ribble Council on 01772 421491.”

Photo Neil Cross Leyland's Giant Veggie Patch open day Barbara Moore and Jean Allsop

Photo Neil Cross Leyland's Giant Veggie Patch open day Rob Valentine

Photo Neil Cross Leyland's Giant Veggie Patch open day Alison Hardman

Photo Neil Cross Leyland's Giant Veggie Patch open day Samuel Green, five

Photo Neil Cross Leyland's Giant Veggie Patch open day Jack Higham, seven