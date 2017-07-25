Terror attack girls’ memorial to be put back

A land agent has agreed to restore a joint memorial to two young girls killed in the Manchester terror attack.

Acland Bracewell caused outrage by removing the tributes to Saffie Roussos and Georgina Callander placed in Mark Square in the centre of Tarleton.

The bows, ribbons, toys, photos and candles were taken down yesterday morning - just a day before Saffie’s funeral in Manchester Cathedral. Members of the community are to walk through the village to the square today following a service at Holy Trinity Church.

Now Acland Bracewell, which said it should not have removed the memorial, has apologised and said it can stay until September 2.

Nicholas Gouldbourne, of Tarleton, was at the Manchester Arena with his daughter and family when the terrorist bomber struck.

He said: “It’s been there since May 23. To take it down just a day before the funeral was particularly bad taste and really insensitive.”

Georgina, 18, and Saffie, eight, were among the 22 victims of the suicide bomber at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22. The funeral of Georgina, of Hesketh Bank, was held at Tarleton Holy Trinity Church. Saffie, of Leyland, was a former pupil of Tarleton Community Primary School.

Paul Smith, of Acland Bracewell, said about replacing the memorial: “It seemed the right thing to do.”

He said the company was to meet with Georgina’s family to discuss a permanent memorial in the square.