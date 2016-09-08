The Dames are back on the Run

Grab your frocks guys, as Dames On The Run is making a return next month to help raise cash for Derian House.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural men-only Dames on the Run 5K, the pantomime-themed event returns to Astley Park, Chorley, on Sunday October 9, in support of the amazing dads whose children are cared for at the children’s hospice.

First out of the blocks to sign up for this great event has been dedicated Derian fund-raiser Wayne Gaskell.

The 50-year-old has shed an incredible 12.5 stone in three years to slip into his costume and complete the run with colleagues from Smiths Britten Ltd bathroom distribution centre, where he works as a van driver.

Wayne, a father-of-two, said: “I have been shedding the pounds with the support of Weight Watchers consultant Claire Bond after topping the scales at 30 stone-plus with a 60in waist.

“I’d always been overweight but it had just got worse and worse. I manage my weight through healthy eating and exercise, including Park Runs and triathlons.

“In fact, Wayne has already raised more than £1,200 for Derian House through completing triathlons.

“Fund-raising for Derian House like this keeps me focused on my goal and I know the money is going to a great place that helps so many children and families.”

Wayne is still selecting his costume for the men-only run which celebrates the great tradition of the British Pantomime Dame and the hospice calling on all dads, brothers, uncles and nephews to get together with their family, friends and workmates to choose the right frock, pull on a wig, grab a handbag and finish off the look with a splash of make-up – the wackier the better.

Susie Poppitt, head of fund-raising for Derian House, said: ”Whether you’re a member of a theatre group, rugby team, fire fighter or policeman, accountant, train driver or teacher, this is the event for you.

“Last year’s event was one of the highlights in our fund-raising calendar and really brought people together.

“It’s a great way to let your hair down and have some fun as well as honouring the dads who are often the unsung heroes at Derian House.”

On the night there will be prizes on offer for the winner of the 5K run, best dressed dame and there’s even a photo competition.

Contact the fund-raising team for a registration pack, or sign up online using Eventbrite on Derian House’s Facebook page.

Wayne Gaskell after he lost 12.5 stone

Early bird entry is £10. Standard entry is £15. The event starts at 10.30am.



All money raised will help provide crucial care and support for children with terminal or life limiting illnesses and their families throughout the North West.

For details on Derian House's other fund-raiser, Sleep Walk Under The Stars click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/miss-england-is-ready-to-sleep-walk-under-the-stars-1-8095689

For last year's launch story of the Dames on the Run click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/dames-to-descend-on-astley-park-for-charity-run-1-7415901

Wayne Gaskell before he lost 12.5 stone

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story The Dames are back on the Run Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...