There was a real buzz at an award-winning Lancashire park.

These bees enjoyed the spring sunshine in Leyland’s Worden Park yesterday, attaching themselves to a tree near the playground.

A swarm of bees in Worden Park, Leyland

Preston Beekeepers’ Association came to the rescue to safely re-home the swarm.

The park is run by South Ribble Borough Council which thanked the association for its help.

