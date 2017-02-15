These pupils will be show jumping for joy

Pupils are hoping to leap the fence to success as they battle for a place in the British Show Jumping Championships.

Youngsters from Longridge High School have been taking part in several competitions with the National Schools’ Team, launched by the British Show Jumping Association.

If successful, they will qualify for the British Show Jumping Championships at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire in the summer.

The team, consisting of year 10 pupils Rebecca and Charlotte Gibb, Joel Higham, year nine, and year eight pupil Evie Barton came third and second in events at Aintree Equestrian Centre.

Evie won the 70cm class as an individual, whilst Joel came second in two races, whilst Rebecca Gibb came third in one event.

The team - minus Evie - also experienced wins at Reaseheath Equestrian Centre in Nantwich, Cheshire.

They came second as a team in two competitions and Rebecca earned herself third place in two events.

Sue Dickinson, at Longridge High School, said: “This year there are more schools competing and more venues willing to hold the team competitions and this in turn has provided a few more opportunities for our school team to join in. The team now lie in the top ten, so far, on the leader board. We just have to hope that more venues put competitions on within a reasonable travelling distance to Longridge. The top ten teams of each height category qualify for the championships in the summer.”