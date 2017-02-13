Things to do this weekend (February 18 and 19)

Here's a few activities to enjoy on Saturday and Sunday...

FREE: Ghost Hunt at the Station, Carnforth, Saturday, February 18

After all the romance of Valentine’s Day it surely must be time for some thrills and scares. And what better way to achieve this than to join in a ghost hunt at the iconic venue of Carnforth Station on Warton Road. Join a team as you wend your way round the station searching for ghosts and ghouls. Although admission to the station is free, a charge may be included for this event. It starts at 8pm until 2am. Tel: 01524 735894.

PAID: Hornby Castle Garden Open Days, Lancaster, Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19

The gardens are open for special events during the year and this weekend you can explore the beautiful gardens and river walk and visit the walled garden nursery to view the display borders. A ceramic and sculpture exhibition by a local artist and historical talks will also take place in the castle drawing room. Open from 11am until 4pm. Admission: £4; £2 concessions.

PAID AND FREE: Great North West Half Marathon, Blackpool, Sunday, February 19

This event is a fast and flat course around the coastal front of Blackpool. It’s a great race for a personal best and an ideal warm-up race for the Blackpool Marathon or the Virgin London Marathon. There’s still time to enter and it is £21 per person on the day. It is free to watch the runners and you won’t be short of a vantage point or two. The event starts at 11am. For more information call 07500 153897.

FREE: Tarleton Circular Walk, Tarleton, Sunday, February 19

This walk covers beautiful open countryside and will be mainly along public footpaths. Please ensure you wear suitable clothing and footwear for the activity and seasonal weather. Keep a camera handy to capture some of the views you will encounter. Walkers are asked to meet at Tarleton Library on Mark Square for a 10am prompt start. For more information please call telephone 01695 622794.

PAID: Spring Diesel Gala, Bury, Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19

Start the year off with the roar of engines at Bury’s Bolton Street Station for the first big diesel event of the year. Featuring an extensive all diesel timetable and starring both guest locomotives and engines from the ELR’s reputed home fleet this is a must for railway enthusiasts. Tickets are £15 children; £63 family ticket; £24 adults and £21.50 concessions. Open from 10am until 4pm both days.

PAID: The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Southport, Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19

The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle makes its way off the page and onto the stage at The Atkinson. The colourful hand-painted tissue paper collage illustrations and distinctively simple stories, introduced generations of children to a bigger, brighter world – and to their first experience of reading itself. Tickets are £9 adults; £6 children. Tel: 01704 533333.

FREE: Big Draw Festival, Blackpool, Saturday, February 18

Artist Tina Dempsey will be leading this event at The Grundy Gallery in Blackpool. It is aimed at school children, and pupils have been set the challenge of creating new designs and drawings inspired from illustrations for 1930s designs of neon from the Illuminations archive. The open call is available to residents with an FY postcode. Residents with PR3 or PR4 postcode may also be eligible and are encouraged to contact the gallery to check. There is a nominal £5 entry fee for administration and a submission limit of only one artwork per artist. Registration is essential. Email grundyartgallery@blackpool.gov.uk

FREE: Cleveleys Beach Care, Cleveleys, Sunday, February 19

Pop along to Jubilee Beach in Cleveleys to help make a difference to the coastline. Marine litter is a global problem so join the team and help make your local coastal environment a better place for you, your children, its wildlife and the environment. Meet at the Sea Swallow Statue at the top of Victoria Road at 12pm. Telephone 01995 602125 for more information.

PAID: After Dark Walk, Preston, Saturday, February 18

This event is back by popular demand. Get down to Brockholes Nature Reserve, Jct 31 of the M6, where you have the chance to explore once the sun has gone down during this atmospheric guided walk. Learn more about nocturnal wildlife and then enjoy a hot drink and biscuits round the campfire. Tickets are £5.50 (inc. drink and biscuits) and it starts at 5.30pm. Pre-booking required - visit www.brockholes.org

FREE: February Family Fun, Blackburn, Saturday, February 18

Join Blackburn with Darwen Re:Fresh Team in Witton Country Park for this event based on the children’s book “Guess How Much I Love You”. Meet at Witton Park Pavilion from 1pm until 3pm. Craft activities are available throughout the event and family story walks around the park setting off every 30 minutes from 1pm. Wrap up warm and wear your wellies! Call 01254 587661.