Thousands call for ban on Trump

More than 28,000 people from across Lancashire have so far signed a petition calling for Donald Trump to be banned from making a state visit to the UK.

The UK Government petition, which has attracted over 1.7million signitures nationally, is in response to President Trump’s executive order that halts immigration to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries - Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Donald Trump and Theresa May

As of yesterday, 1,974 people in Preston had signed the petition, with 1,891 in Chorley, 1,801 in South Ribble, 1,974 in Wyre, 2,726 in Lancaster, 1,103 in Blackpool North, 934 in Blackpool South , 1,594 in Fylde, and 1,620 in Morecambe and Lunesdale.

Nadeem Ashfaq of the Light Foundation, which works to support Muslims and break down barriers between communities in Lancashire, said he had signed the petition.

He said: “I’ve signed it, I don’t believe Donald Trump should be allowed to enter our country because he’s a hate preacher. The same law that applies to any other hate preacher should apply to him.

“I think he will come though, and if he does, if he speaks the truth and has no ill intentions, then he should be open to meet faith groups and faith leaders from all different communities.

“But I worry that his visit will give the Far Right an endorsment, and that’s something we don’t want.”

The Government responds to all petitions that get more than 10,000 signatures and already rejected this call.

Downing Street this week said it had extended an invitation to the President and it has been accepted, stressing the position had not changed.

More tham 5,600 people in Lancashire signed a counter petition calling for a state visit.