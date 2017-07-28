Thumbs up for 850 new homes at former Leyland Test Track site

A masterplan for more than 850 new homes, community and employment facilities has been given the green light.

Members of South Ribble Council paved the way for Leyland Test Track to be redeveloped at a meeting on Wednesday 26.

Cabinet member with responsibility for strategic planning, Coun Cliff Hughes said: “We have big plans for the future of South Ribble and the former Leyland Motors test track is a key site in realising these ambitions through the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal.

“The Masterplan will prove pivotal to helping the council manage future planning applications for this site, which will provide a good mix of quality homes, a proportion of which will be affordable, as well as some excellent new community facilities for residents.

“This site will allow us to welcome new employers and residents to our borough, and crucially to have a plan in place to maintain South Ribble’s rural nature while doing so.”

Prepared by developer Property Capital, a draft of the masterplan was originally presented to South Ribble planning committee in March.

But a decision was deferred, with a recommendation to ensure the blueprint more closely matched the development brief for the site.

As a result, some key changes were made to the blueprint, including increasing the amount of land for employment, reducing the density of housing and including space for a new medical centre and primary school.