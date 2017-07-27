Train evacuated near Adlington after fire

Have your say

Passengers were evacuated from a train in Adlington last night after it caught fire, say fire services.

Crews from Preston, Chorley and Horwich helped to escort passengers to safety at around 8.45pm on July 26.

Firefighters say an automatic sprinkler system extinguished the flames before crews arrived.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Crews were called out to the fire on a train last night. By the time they arrived the fire had already been extinguished by on-board sprinkler.

"Passengers were escorted off the train by firefighters and rail staff.

"We believe the train was then taken out of action after the incident."

Nobody was injured during the incident.