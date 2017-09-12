Crash on M6 causing serious delays

Serious delays have been experienced by motorists on the M6 after a three-car collision.



Tailbacks formed on the motorway in both directions after reports that two lorries and a silver car had been involved in a crash near junction 25 southbound at Bryn, at around 2.50pm.

A North West Motorway Police spokesman said that one of the drivers had been treated at the scene by paramedics.

A helimed helicopter has now airlifted the casualty to a nearby hospital.

Northbound traffic is being allowed to flow again and a single lane has been opened southbound to relieve a heavy traffic build-up.

Junction 26 is closed as a result of the incident.

At 4.10pm Highways England NW tweeted: Motorists trapped within the #M6 closure btwn J26 #Wigan + J25 please return to your vehicles as trapped traffic will be released shortly.