A two-car smash on the M61 is causing delays this morning.

A silver Seat Ibiza and a grey Ford Mondeo collided on the northbound carriageway at the junction of the M6 at around 9am, say police.

According to reports one car came to rest on the chevrons near to lane two.

A rolling block was put in place by police until around 9.35am when the vehicles were moved to the hard shoulder.

Police confirmed that nobody was injured during the incident.