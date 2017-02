Drivers are experienced delays after an accident on the Northbound M6.

A car and a lorry collided at junction 33 leaving lane three blocked by the lorry, say police.

Police put a rolling road block in place while one of the vehicles was moved onto the hard shoulder.

The accident happened at around 6.15am on 20 February.

Police have confirmed that nobody was seriously injured in the incident.

All lanes have now re-opened.